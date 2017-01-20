Legislative Update: Carney takes office, lawmakers tackle abandoned property rules
After Gov. John Carney’s inauguration, the new governor and lawmakers got to work in Dover.
Carney signed his first executive order, creating a taskforce to look at replacing the state’s Economic Development Office. He also offered a transition report to help guide his first months in office.
And the State Senate passed a bill addressing Delaware's handling of abandoned property.
Our political reporter James Dawson stopped by The Green to provide some perspective on these stories.