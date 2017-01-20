© 2021
Politics & Government

Legislative Update: Carney takes office, lawmakers tackle abandoned property rules

Published January 20, 2017 at 8:29 PM EST
After Gov. John Carney’s inauguration, the new governor and lawmakers got to work in Dover.

Carney signed his first executive order, creating a taskforce to look at replacing the state’s Economic Development Office. He also offered a transition report to help guide his first months in office.

And the State Senate passed a bill addressing Delaware's handling of  abandoned property.

Our political reporter James Dawson stopped by The Green to provide some perspective on these stories.

