Carney, Hall-Long assume top state elected offices

Gov. John Carney (D) and Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long (D) took their respective oaths of office on the steps of Legislative Hall Tuesday morning, the first new administration in Delaware in nearly a decade.

“Is it raining out? I feel the sunshine in my heart," Carney said as he began a wide-sweeping inaugural address.

Carney’s inaugural remarks touched on the drastically different and ever evolving economy reshaping Delaware’s workforce -- and how public schools can help prepare students.

Reducing crime across the First State – especially in Wilmington – also garnered special attention.

“We will also reach into the neighborhoods of our largest city, because I truly believe that our state cannot be successful if Wilmington is not successful,” he said.

That means targeting the most crime-ridden neighborhoods and spend more on acclimating former offenders back into society, Carney said.

Budget issues remain a high priority, as the difference in projected revenue for this coming year are $200 million less than the current year's spending. Another $150 million in automatic spending hikes and policy choices was also included in former Gov. Jack Markell's proposed budget.

Carney also agrees that changes may be needed to state employee health benefits, which is a third rail issue for some lawmakers. Markell proposed transitioning newer workers to a health savings account rather than more generous PPO and HMO plans, which Carney says he's open to exploring.

“We at least need to, people need to have some skin in the game, some kind of way so that there’s more incentive to better utilize healthcare services.”

But he notes that there must be changes on the doctor side to eliminate unnecessary tests and procedures to drive up the costs on their end.

Carney will issue his first executive order Wednesday announcing a task force to study a public-private partnership focused on economic development.