Sen. Carper interview: Trump transition, Obamacare future and more
It’s been a busy week in Washington DC as Congress got down to business. The first of President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet picks faced confirmation hearings as his inauguration approaches next week, and Republicans began their push to real the Affordable Care Act – or Obamacare.
And we had a chance to talk about those issues and more with Delaware’s senior Senator Tom Carper when he visited our studios earlier this week.
Part 1 of our conversation focused on the Trump transition and his cabinet picks - along with the push to repeal Obamacare
In Part 2 – we talk about Carper’s approach to a Republican controlled Congress paired with a Republican president – as wells as Delaware’s new Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester and the Obama legacy.
carpergreenpttwo.mp3
Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne interviews Sen. Tom Carper - Part II