Politics & Government

Sen. Carper interview: Trump transition, Obamacare future and more

Delaware Public Media
Published January 13, 2017 at 2:25 PM EST
Delaware Public Media
It’s been a busy week in Washington DC as Congress got down to business.  The first of President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet picks faced confirmation hearings as his inauguration approaches next week,  and Republicans began their push to real the Affordable Care Act – or Obamacare.

And we had a chance to talk about those issues and more with Delaware’s senior Senator Tom Carper when he visited our studios earlier this week.

Part 1 of our conversation focused on the Trump transition and his cabinet picks - along with the push to repeal Obamacare

In Part 2 – we talk about Carper’s approach to a Republican controlled Congress paired with a Republican president – as wells as Delaware’s new Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester and the Obama legacy.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne interviews Sen. Tom Carper - Part II

