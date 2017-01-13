Sen. Carper interview: Trump transition, Obamacare future and more

It’s been a busy week in Washington DC as Congress got down to business. The first of President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet picks faced confirmation hearings as his inauguration approaches next week, and Republicans began their push to real the Affordable Care Act – or Obamacare.

And we had a chance to talk about those issues and more with Delaware’s senior Senator Tom Carper when he visited our studios earlier this week.

Part 1 of our conversation focused on the Trump transition and his cabinet picks - along with the push to repeal Obamacare

In Part 2 – we talk about Carper’s approach to a Republican controlled Congress paired with a Republican president – as wells as Delaware’s new Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester and the Obama legacy.