Election 2016: State of the races in Delaware

Delaware Public Media | By Delaware Public Media
Published October 28, 2016 at 1:47 PM EDT
We are now in the home stretch of the 2016 Election cycle.  There’s less than two weeks before voters head to the polls to elect a new president, and locally,  settle races for governor, US House and more.

So, we figured this would be a good time to check in with our Delaware Public Media political analysts Tom Kovach, former Republican state rep. and New Castle County Council president, and Darryl Scott, former Democratic state rep, to get their takes on the state of the races here in the First State. 

Part 1 of the conversation this week focuses on the Presidential race, and the races for Governor and U.S. House.

In part 2 of this discussion next week, we'll focus on other statewide races and the races for seats in Delaware's General Assembly.

