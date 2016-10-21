Carney, Bonini disagree about death penalty, right to work

The future of the death penalty was among the issues Delaware Gubernatorial candidates John Carney and Colin Bonini addressed in a debate Wednesday night at the University of Delaware - co-hosted by Delaware Public Media.

Answering a University of Delaware student’s question about whether they’d sign legislation reinstating Delaware’s death penalty, Bonini answered with a one-word answer - yes.

When pressed - Carney said he'd probably veto a bill if it came to his desk.

The Democratic nominee also said it’s an issue he’s had a fair amount of time to consider.

“When I was Lieutenant Governor, I was chair of the board of pardons," Carney said. "I sat through three clemency hearings, each of which were convicted to die and I did not vote so that the governor would grant them clemency.”

Carney stressed his position has evolved, and is concerned that African Americans are unfairly affected by.

Job creation was another key topic in Wednesday night's debate at the University of Delaware.

Bonini said it’s one of many issues voters should demand change on.

“In 2012, the Delaware Economic Development office asked CEOs and business leaders, why aren’t you bringing your jobs to Delaware?" Bonini said. "They had very clear answers – they said you’re not a right to work state, your government is too big, too expensive, too intrusive and your public schools aren’t good enough and your utility rates are too high.”

Carney responded he hasn’t heard businesses expressing concern about the First State not being a right to work state.

"To the point about right to work, in all the employers that have come to us and talked about setting up facilities here, I’ve never heard the issue of, well, you’re not a right to work state we’re going to South Carolina or somewhere else. So I don’t know whether that’s the solution," he said.

"Well, that’s because those companies are in South Carolina and Georgia and Tennesee," Bonini responded.

Carney stressed the top priority for the next governor is to transition the state from an industrial base into an innovation hub.

He added the era in which Delaware can rely on large companies like DuPont is long gone, stressing the state’s economic future will be more about small businesses.

The only poll of the race to date - from the University of Delaware's Cenetr for Political Communication - had Carney holding a 32 point lead over Bonini.

Watch the full debate below: