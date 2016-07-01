The 148th General Assembly: a legislative lookback

Delaware lawmakers worked into the wee hours Friday morning before gaveling out for the year just before 5 am on the final day-plus of the 148th General Assembly.

In the final week, budget concerns faded. Lawmakers actually added to the Grant-in-Aid bill rather than cutting it as threatened. The operating budget came in $29 million under what Gov. Jack Markell proposed in January, but delivered a one and half percent pay raise to most state employees that will come later this year. The operating budget did face some opposition, but the most vocal of it came from some House Democrats upset over the lack of money being set aside for a plan to redistrict Wilmington school and boost spending for low-income students.

Delaware Public Media political reporter James Dawson stopped by The Green after all was said and done to take a deeper look at what transpired this year at Legislative Hall and peek ahead to next year when the General Assembly returns following November’s election.