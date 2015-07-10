Dissent among Democrats over state budget

When the General Assembly passed a $3.9 billion dollar state budget in the wee hours of July 1st not everyone was on board with it.

Three Republicans in the Senate voted no, along with three Republicans in the House. That's not especially surprising. But what did raise some eyebrows were six “no” votes in the House from members of the Democratic majority.

On the floor that night, and in an op-ed in the News Journal last weekend, that group - Paul Baumbach, Andria Bennett, John Kowalko, Sean Matthews, Sean Lynn and Kim Williams – expressed disappointment that the budget failed to more fully address shortfalls this year and next.

This week on The Green, one of those who voted “no” – State Rep. Paul Baumbach (D-Newark) - joined host Tom Byrne in studio to discuss that vote and the fiscal issues facing the First State