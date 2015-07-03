© 2021
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

General Assembly completes work for the year

Delaware Public Media | By Delaware Public Media
Published July 3, 2015 at 1:52 PM EDT
leghall_feature.jpg
Delaware Public Media
/

The General Assembly delivered a balanced $3.9 billion budget this week - along with a Bond bill and Grant-in-Aid bill – but lawmakers certainly took their time.  They haggled through June 30th into the early morning hours of July 1st before striking the deals needed to get the bills done and to Gov. Jack Markell. 

Delaware Public Media political reporter James Dawson stopped by The Green this week to recap how the budget bills came together and a look back at lawmakers' work this year.

Tags

Politics & GovernmentGeneral AssemblyDelaware Budget
Delaware Public Media
See stories by Delaware Public Media
Related Content
Load More