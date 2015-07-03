General Assembly completes work for the year

The General Assembly delivered a balanced $3.9 billion budget this week - along with a Bond bill and Grant-in-Aid bill – but lawmakers certainly took their time. They haggled through June 30th into the early morning hours of July 1st before striking the deals needed to get the bills done and to Gov. Jack Markell.

Delaware Public Media political reporter James Dawson stopped by The Green this week to recap how the budget bills came together and a look back at lawmakers' work this year.