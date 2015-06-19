This week in the General Assembly

Crafting Delaware’s 2016 budget is center stage as the end of this year’s work in the General Assembly looms on June 30th.

Monday, lawmakers got a little help from the Delaware Economic and Financial Advisory Council (DEFAC) which added about $33 million to the state’s bottom line in its latest revenue estimate. But that still leaves a hole to fill – about $30 million – and negotiations between Republican and Democratic leadership is bogged down.

Delaware Public Media Political Reporter James Dawson stopped by The Green to discuss the budget debate and other key issues making headlines at Legislative Hall this week, including marijuana decriminalization and the battle over a bill allowing parents to opt their kids out of state assessments