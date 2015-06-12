This week in the General Assembly

The number of legislative days left before the General Assembly wraps up work for the year is quickly dwindling.

Delaware Public Media's Political Reporter James Dawson is following lawmakers as the countdown to June 30th continues and stopped by The Green this week to talk about movement on bills related to e-cigarettes, and opting-out of the state's Smarter Balanced student test - as well as the introduction of bills focused on same day voter registration and driver's IDs for undocumented citizens.