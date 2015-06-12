© 2021
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

This week in the General Assembly

Delaware Public Media | By Delaware Public Media
Published June 12, 2015 at 4:36 PM EDT
leg_hall_0.jpg
Delaware Public Media
/

The number of legislative days left before the General Assembly wraps up work for the year is quickly dwindling. 

Delaware Public Media's Political Reporter James Dawson is following lawmakers as the countdown to June 30th continues and stopped by The Green this week to talk about movement on bills related to e-cigarettes, and opting-out of the state's Smarter Balanced student test - as well as the introduction of bills focused on same day voter registration and driver's IDs for undocumented citizens.

Tags

Politics & Governmentopt-oute-cigs
Delaware Public Media
See stories by Delaware Public Media
Related Content
Load More