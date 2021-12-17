© 2021
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Green_logo_small_final
The Green

UD’s National Agenda series: Nikkolas Smith

Published December 17, 2021 at 11:48 AM EST
UD National Agenda Series Reflecting America
Univ. of Delaware Center for Political Communication
/

The University of Delaware Center for Political Communication’s annual National Agenda series returns for its 11th year, promoting civil discourse with the theme “Reflecting America”

The final event this fall featured artist Nikkolas Smith joining the Center's associate director Lindsay Hoffman.

Hoffman joins us this week to discuss their conversation.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and UD Center for Polit. Communication associate director Lindsay Hoffman discuss Nikkolas Smith's Nat'l Agenda Series appearance.

Smith is a children's book author, Hollywood film illustrator and self-described “artivist.” Most recently, he illustrated The 1619 Project: Born on the Water, a just released children’s book written by Nikole Hannah-Jones and Renée Watson.

You can watch this year's National Agenda Series events at the UD Center for Political Communication's website.

The Green
Stay Connected
Delaware Public Media
See stories by Delaware Public Media