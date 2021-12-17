UD’s National Agenda series: Nikkolas Smith
The University of Delaware Center for Political Communication’s annual National Agenda series returns for its 11th year, promoting civil discourse with the theme “Reflecting America”
The final event this fall featured artist Nikkolas Smith joining the Center's associate director Lindsay Hoffman.
Hoffman joins us this week to discuss their conversation.
Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and UD Center for Polit. Communication associate director Lindsay Hoffman discuss Nikkolas Smith's Nat'l Agenda Series appearance.
Smith is a children's book author, Hollywood film illustrator and self-described “artivist.” Most recently, he illustrated The 1619 Project: Born on the Water, a just released children’s book written by Nikole Hannah-Jones and Renée Watson.
You can watch this year's National Agenda Series events at the UD Center for Political Communication's website.