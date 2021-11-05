The Green - November 5, 2021 Listen • 49:29

A state pollution trading program aims to improve air quality, but critics worry about environmental justice

A little-known program for trading air pollution credits in Delaware will allow a facility on the Route 9 Corridor to expand its manufacturing capacity.

Delaware Public Media’s Sophia Schmidt reports some question whether the program benefits everyone.

Delaware Public Media's Sophia Schmidt reports on Delaware's Emission Banking and Trading Program

Assessing UD’s response to gendered violence on campus

Last month, a University of Delaware student was charged with kidnapping and assaulting a woman in what’s been described as an act of domestic violence.

In response, students protested, calling on UD to do more to address gender-based violence.

Delaware Public Media’s Rebecca Baer spoke with UD grad Sage Carson, manager of “Know Your Nine,” a national organization that works with students to end gender violence, about the school’s response and how colleges can better protect students.

Delaware Public Media's Rebecca Baer interviews UD grad and "Know Your Nine" manager Sage Carson

Shoppers expected to stuff their stockings despite holiday challenges

With Halloween in the rearview mirror, retailers now turn their full attention to the holiday season.

They’re hoping shoppers will spend big money this year. But will high prices and supply chain issues dash those hopes?

Contributor Eileen Dallabrida offers a preview of what to expect as people to work through their holiday wish lists.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Eileen Dallabrida discuss the 2021 holiday shopping season on The Green

Arts Playlist: Fields and Formations at The Delaware Contemporary

The Delaware Contemporary is currently featuring the works of 12 distinguished women and non-binary artists from the Mid-Atlantic region.

Fields and Formations celebrates artists who spend a significant part of their careers in the region between Philadelphia and Washington, DC.

It was organized by Curator-in-Residence Kristen Hileman who joins Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele on this week’s Arts Playlist.