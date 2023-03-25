Photos show the devastation caused by the deadly Mississippi tornado

Emergency responders are digging out after a rare, long-lasting tornado tore through western Mississippi Friday night, killing at least 23 people and leaving a trail of destruction behind.

The tornado — which landed in Rolling Fork around 8 p.m. local time and then plowed through nearby towns including Silver City, Black Hawk and Winona — lasted for more than an hour, which a federal meteorologist called "very rare."

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves issued a state of emergency for all the counties affected by the severe weather.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Rogelio V. Solis / AP / AP Wonder Bolden cradles her year-old grand daughter Journey Bolden as she surveys the remains of her mother's tornado-demolished mobile home in Rolling Fork, Miss.

Rogelio V. Solis / AP / AP Emergency rescuers and first responders climb through a tornado demolished mobile home park looking for bodies that might be buried in the piles of debris, insulation, and home furnishings in Rolling Fork, Miss.

Rogelio V. Solis / AP / AP Tracy Hardin, center, who with her husband Tim, left, own Chuck's Dairy Bar, consoles a neighbor in Rolling Fork, Miss. The couple and their six employees were hiding in the cooler when the tornado hit.

Rogelio V. Solis / AP / AP Piles of debris, insulation, damaged vehicles and home furnishings are all that remain this neighborhood in Rolling Fork, Miss.

Rogelio V. Solis / AP / AP A sheriff's deputy gives the all-clear signal after climbing onto a piled up vehicle to search for survivors or the deceased at Chuck's Dairy Bar in Rolling Fork, Miss.

Rogelio V. Solis / AP / AP A resident looks through the piles of debris, insulation, and home furnishings to see if anything is salvageable at a tornado-demolished mobile home park in Rolling Fork, Miss.

Rogelio V. Solis / AP / AP A pair of sneakers and pants lay in front of the skeletal remains of the underside of a mobile home in Rolling Fork, Miss.

Rogelio V. Solis / AP / AP A resident looks through the piles of debris, insulation, and home furnishings to see if anything is salvageable in Rolling Fork, Miss.

Rogelio V. Solis / AP / AP A pair of residents walk through the remains of their demolished mobile home park, looking through the piles of debris, insulation, and home furnishings to see if anything is salvageable in Rolling Fork, Miss.