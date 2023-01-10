Golden Globes 2023: The complete list of winners
Updated January 11, 2023 at 12:05 AM ET
The 80th Golden Globe Awards aired Tuesday night on NBC. Below is the full list of nominees, with winners marked in bold. Here's some background on the Globes' attempted comeback after years of scandal, and here are our takeaways from the 2023 ceremony.
Best motion picture - drama
WINNER: The Fabelmans
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Best motion picture - musical or comedy
WINNER: The Banshees of Inisherin
Babylon
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness
Best television series - drama
WINNER: House of the Dragon (HBO Max)
Better Call Saul (AMC+/AMC)
The Crown (Netflix)
Ozark (Netflix)
Severance (Apple TV+)
Best television series - musical or comedy
WINNER: Abbott Elementary (ABC)
The Bear (FX)
Hacks (HBO Max)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Wednesday (Netflix)
Best motion picture - animated
WINNER: Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Inu-Oh
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Best motion picture - Non-English language (formerly foreign language)
WINNER: Argentina, 1985
All Quiet on the Western Front
Close
Decision to Leave
RRR
Best television limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television
WINNER: The White Lotus (HBO Max)
Black Bird (Apple TV+)
Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)
The Dropout (Hulu)
Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
Best performance by an actor in a television series - drama
WINNER: Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Diego Luna, Andor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Best performance by an actress in a television series - drama
WINNER: Zendaya, Euphoria
Emma D'Arcy, House of the Dragon
Laura Linney, Ozark
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
Best performance by an actor in a limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television
WINNER: Evan Peters, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
Best performance by an actress in a limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television
WINNER: Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Julia Roberts, Gaslit
Best director - motion picture
WINNER: Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Best screenplay - motion picture
WINNER: Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Todd Field, Tár
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner, The Fabelmans
Best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama
WINNER: Cate Blanchett, Tár
Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama
WINNER: Austin Butler, ElvisBrendan Fraser, The Whale
Hugh Jackman, The Son
Bill Nighy, Living
Jeremy Pope, The Inspection
Best performance by an actress in a motion picture - musical or comedy
WINNER: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Margot Robbie, Babylon
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Best performance by an actor in a motion picture - musical or comedy
WINNER: Colin Farrell, The Banshees of InisherinDiego Calva, Babylon
Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Adam Driver, White Noise
Ralph Fiennes, The Menu
Best performance by an actress in a television series - musical or comedy
WINNER: Quinta Brunson, Abbott ElementaryKaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks
Best performance by an actor in a television series - musical or comedy
WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in any motion picture
WINNER: Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda ForeverKerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan, She Said
Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in any motion picture
WINNER: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brad Pitt, Babylon
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television
WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge, The White LotusClaire Danes, Fleishman is in Trouble
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
Niecy Nash, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television
WINNER: Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
Richard Jenkins, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy
Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a musical-comedy or drama series
WINNER: Julia Garner, Ozark
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a musical-comedy or drama series
WINNER: Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
John Lithgow, The Old Man
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
John Turturro, Severance
Henry Winkler, Barry
Best original score - motion picture
WINNER: Justin Hurwitz, BabylonCarter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking
John Williams, The Fabelmans
Best original song - motion picture
WINNER: "Naatu Naatu," RRR
"Carolina," Where the Crawdads Sing
"Ciao Papa," Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
"Hold My Hand," Top Gun: Maverick
"Lift Me Up," Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Cecil B. DeMille Award
WINNER: Eddie Murphy
Carol Burnett Award
WINNER: Ryan Murphy
