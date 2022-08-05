GOP Rep. Herrera Beutler, who voted to impeach Trump, is ousted in Wash. primary

Updated August 6, 2022 at 11:55 AM ET

Washington state U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler has become the latest House Republican to be ousted in a primary after voting to impeach then-President Donald Trump in the wake of the Capitol insurrection.

Herrera Beutler was narrowly edged out of a spot in November's general election by Joe Kent, a Trump-backed opponent, according to a race call by The Associated Press. Kent will face Democrat Marie Perez, who finished atop the primary field. She conceded on

Washington's top-two primary system puts all candidates on one ballot and advances the top two vote-getters to the general election, regardless of party.

Kent emerged from the primary though he and another candidate, Heidi St. John, splintered the far-right vote. The two spent much of the race attacking each other.

While Herrera Beutler failed to advance in the 3rd Congressional District, her fellow Washington state Republican, Dan Newhouse, survived the open primary in the next-door 4th District, despite his own vote to impeach Trump and the former president's endorsement of a conservative challenger in the race.

Newhouse will face Democrat Doug White in November in the solidly GOP district.

Sarah Silbiger / Getty Images / Getty Images Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., questions Congressional Budget Office Director Phillip Swagel as he testifies during a hearing on Feb. 12, 2020.

Herrera Beutler and Newhouse were two of just 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump in early 2021.

A third was also on the Aug. 2 ballot. In Michigan, Rep. Peter Meijer was narrowly defeated by former Trump administration official John Gibbs in that state's Grand Rapids-based 3rd District.

Newhouse and California Rep. David Valadao are the only House Republicans who have sought reelection and gotten past their primaries. Valadao, who represents a Democratic-leaning district, did not face a Trump-backed opponent.

The final pro-impeachment House Republican who's seeking reelection is on the ballot next week. Trump antagonist Rep. Liz Cheney faces long odds in Wyoming.

