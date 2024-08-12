Venezuelan migrants to the U.S. closely watch election events back home

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

The outcome of Venezuela's election is still disputed. Authoritarian President Nicolas Maduro says he's been reelected while the opposition has condemned Maduro's claims as fraudulent. In the U.S., Venezuelan migrants have been watching events following the recent election there very closely. And they are preparing for the likelihood that more of their loved ones will leave the country. Here's NPR's Sergio Martínez-Beltrán.

SERGIO MARTÍNEZ-BELTRÁN, BYLINE: The Venezuelan population in the Houston, Texas, metro area has grown to about 54,000 people since 2010. That's a 464% increase. A lot of them live in a small city in the outskirts called Katy. In Katyzuela - that's what many people now call it - there are dozens of Venezuelan restaurants.

LUISANA TOLOSA: (Speaking Spanish).

MARTÍNEZ-BELTRÁN: Luisana Tolosa (ph) works in one of them. She arrived here from Venezuela a year ago.

TOLOSA: (Speaking Spanish).

MARTÍNEZ-BELTRÁN: "It's chaos in Venezuela," she says. Constant power blackouts, a lack of food and fuel, it all made it really difficult for her to stay.

TOLOSA: (Through interpreter) But I was in denial. Every day I said, God, I don't want to leave. I belong here. I know everything is bad, but I still don't want to.

MARTÍNEZ-BELTRÁN: But last summer, she gave in and left Venezuela with her mother and three kids.

TOLOSA: (Through interpreter) It's painful. It's so painful to see your people go through all these hardships.

MARTÍNEZ-BELTRÁN: The U.N. says that under strongman Nicolas Maduro's 11-year government, nearly 8 million Venezuelans have already left their country. Nearly 550,000 have come to the U.S. And now with Maduro claiming a third term, Tolosa expects even more Venezuelans will leave.

MAGALY SANCHEZ: The country doesn't offer any possibility of work.

MARTÍNEZ-BELTRÁN: Magaly Sanchez is a consultant who researches migration from Venezuela.

SANCHEZ: Salaries are extremely low when you have people that are working and have a job doesn't allow them to buy anything to eat. Services have completely collapse. Education is a disaster.

MARTÍNEZ-BELTRÁN: Millions of Venezuelans have already fled to nearby countries, including Colombia and Peru. Many have also fled political persecution, such as 33-year-old Danae Jimenez. I met her at a Venezuelan bakery called Nuestra Casa - or Our Home - in Katy. She was working for one of her country's opposition parties 10 years ago when she started getting threats. She left the country with her 9-month-old baby girl.

DANAE JIMENEZ: Like, one of the person that was in my team in Voluntad Popular, the party that I was working with, he was killed. He was killed after I left the country. So I realize that I did the right thing leaving the country.

MARTÍNEZ-BELTRÁN: Maduro's victory declaration has been followed by yet another crackdown on dissent. His security forces have arrested more than 2,000, including lawyers, journalists, campaign staffers and ordinary Venezuelans. Human rights groups report more than 20 people have been killed.

JIMENEZ: What is happening right now is going to affect the border crisis, and it's going to affect the economy. It's going to affect everything.

MARTÍNEZ-BELTRÁN: Polling conducted before the July 28 elections showed that up to 40% of Venezuelans were planning on leaving the country. In another survey, 80% said their decision would be accelerated if Maduro were to win. Roxana Da Silva (ph) of Houston says she's already hearing from loved ones packing up.

ROXANA DA SILVA: (Through interpreter) My best friend texted me and said, if things don't change, she's leaving because she's scared.

MARTÍNEZ-BELTRÁN: And if she ends up leaving, she's likely to join a new wave of Venezuelan migrants as Maduro digs in.

Sergio Martínez-Beltrán, NPR News, Katy, Texas.

