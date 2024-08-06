Tropical storm Debby is moving through coastal Georgia

Tropical Storm Debby continued to move through Georgia early Tuesday and is expected to bring up to 25 inches of rain across parts of the Southeast, the National Hurricane Center said.

As of 5 a.m. Tuesday, the storm was 50 miles southwest of Savannah, Georgia, with maximum winds of 45 miles per hour.

Storm surge and tropical storm advisories are in effect for the coastal region of the state, as well as parts of the coastal Carolinas.

The NHC forecasts the surge to range between 2 and 4 feet in those areas.

Some tornadoes are possible in coastal South Carolina between Tuesday night and early Wednesday Morning, the agency said.

Debby made landfall early Monday as a category-1 hurricane, touching down on Florida's Big Bend coastline about 5 miles west of the community of Steinhatchee.

