Israel says it has rescued 4 hostages held in Gaza in the largest recovery since war began

Updated June 08, 2024 at 10:59 AM ET

TEL AVIV, Israel and NUSEIRAT, Gaza Strip — Cheers filled Tel Aviv on Saturday after Israel announced the rescue of four hostages, all of whom were kidnapped at a music festival during the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas-led militants.

Amid the rescue operation, heavy fighting took place in central Gaza, killing least 94 Palestinians and wounding more than 200 others, according to sources at Al-Aqsa hospital.

Jack Guez / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images People gather with Israeli national flags outside Sheba Tel-HaShomer Medical Centre in Ramat Gan on Saturday where Israeli hostages were transferred after being rescued from captivity in the Gaza Strip since the Oct. 7 attacks.

The hostages were identified as Noa Argamani, 25, Almog Meir Jan, 21, Andrey Kozlov, 27, and Shlomi Ziv, 40. They were rescued from two separate locations in Nuseirat in central Gaza.

It is the largest recovery of living hostages since the war erupted eight months ago, bringing the total number of rescued hostages to seven. It comes amid negotiations involving Israel and Hamas to bring an end to the war in Gaza.

Yoav Gallant, Israel’s defense minister, said Saturday he will do everything possible to bring all the hostages home.

"This morning not only did we have a successful operation but also an opportunity to fulfill the goals of this war," he said in Hebrew during on-camera remarks.

The four had been taken on Oct. 7 from the Nova Music and Dance Festival in southern Israel, where nearly 400 people who attended the event were killed or kidnapped by Hamas militants.

In a joint statement, Israel Defense Forces, police and Shin Bet domestic security agency said the rescued hostages are "in good medical condition and have been transferred to a hospital in Israel "for further medical examinations.”

Noa Argamani was among the most well-known hostages after her abduction was filmed and circulated on social media. The video, where she was seen crying for help and taken away on a motorcycle, became emblematic of the horrors of the Oct. 7 attack.

נועה, כמה טוב שבאת הביתה 🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/DPakzOFHPT — יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) June 8, 2024

In a phone call with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Argamani said in Hebrew “ I’m so happy to be here. Thank you for everything. Thank you for this moment.”

Argamani’s father, Yaakov, said Noa was “fine” and “looks beautiful,” adding that Saturday was his birthday and his daughter’s return was the ultimate gift.

“I want to thank each and every one of you, the President, the Prime Minister, everyone, each and every person. Let us not forget that there are still 120 hostages; we must release them,” he said, according to a press release from the Hostages Families Forum Headquarters.

The fighting took place near the United Nations school that had been hit by an Israeli strike on Thursday. At least 32 people, including at least seven children, were killed in that strike, according to Dr. Khalil Doqran, spokesman for the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in central Gaza.

On Saturday, the Israeli military said it was responding to "threats" to its forces in the area and one member of an Israeli counterterrorism unit had died from his injuries during the rescue operation.

Hamas-led militants kidnapped some 240 people on Oct. 7. With the rescue of these four hostages today, 120 remain in captivity — about a third of whom are believed dead.

The Hostages Families Forum, a group representing families of the hostages, issued a statement calling the operation “heroic” and a “miraculous triumph” — while also calling on the Israeli government to bring back the remaining hostages held by Hamas.

In a statement, the group said: "The Israeli government must remember its commitment to bring back all 120 hostages still held by Hamas - the living for rehabilitation, the murdered for burial."

"We continue to call upon the international community to apply the necessary pressure on Hamas to accept the proposed deal and release the other 120 hostages held in captivity; every day there is a day too far."

Earlier this week, the IDF confirmed the deaths of four hostages: Amiram Cooper, Haim Perry, Yoram Metzger and Nadav Popplewell. According to the IDF, their bodies are still being held in Gaza.

