1 person was killed and 24 injured in a mass shooting in Akron, Ohio

One person was killed and 24 people were wounded by gunfire in an overnight shooting in Akron, Ohio, according to local police.

The Akron Police Department said it received reports of a shooting just after midnight Sunday morning. Gunshot victims were taken to multiple local hospitals in the surrounding area. As of Sunday afternoon, there were at least two victims in critical condition, according to The Associated Press.

Authorities said the investigation is in its preliminary stages and did not provide details about the victims. No arrests have been reported yet.

The police department asked anyone with information on the shooting to come forward.

"With more than two dozen victims, the pain and trauma reverberates across all of Akron today as we search for answers. As with all acts of violence in our city, our hearts are with the victims and their loved ones," Akron Mayor Shammas Malik and Police Chief Brian Harding said in a joint statement.

Malik and Harding are scheduled to speak about the shooting at a press conference on Sunday 6:30 p.m. ET.

WEWS-TV reported that prior to the shooting, a street party with hundreds of attendees occurred in the area. The station also reported that law enforcement found one gun and dozens of bullet castings at the scene.

