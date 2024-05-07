Nebraska Republican brings resolution to censure Ilhan Omar

Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., has introduced a resolution to censure Minnesota Democrat Ilhan Omar for referring to some Jewish university students as "pro-genocide."

This comes after Omar was asked by Fox 5 New York during her April visit to a student encampment at Columbia University about allegations of rising antisemitism at the protests.

"We should not have to tolerate antisemitism or bigotry for all Jewish students, whether they are pro-genocide or anti-genocide," Omar responded.

The four-page resolutionseeks to censure Omar for her "recent hateful comments and history of antisemitism."

"She is perpetuating and increasing antisemitism in our country," Bacon said in a statement after filing the resolution. "The House of Representatives needs to take a strong stand and condemn these divisive and racist remarks that she has made and those who continue to excuse her egregious behavior must stop."

DREW ANGERER / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Rep. Ilhan Omar, Democrat of Minnesota, speaks to reporters in the hallway outside a House Committee on Education and the Workforce hearing "Columbia in Crisis: Columbia University's Response to Anti Semitism" on April 17, 2024.

A spokesperson for Omar responded to the resolution by saying that Omar has "clearly condemned antisemitism and bigotry for all Jewish students."

"Attempts to misconstrue her words are meant to distract from the ongoing violence and genocide occurring in Gaza and the large antiwar protests happening across our country and around the world," the statement reads.

Last week, Rep. Pramila Jayapal, who chairs the House Progressive Caucus, told reporters she thought Bacon's pledge to bring forward the censure resolution was "ridiculous."

"This is not what we need and these censure resolutions — if we were to censure everything that we didn't like that somebody from the other party said, we'd be censuring people all day long," she said.

House Republicans have been focusing on allegations of rising antisemitism at colleges and universities as students continue to engage in demonstrations against the Israeli government as it continues its war against Hamas.

House Republicans voted to remove Omar from the Foreign Affairs Committee last year, citing past comments she made about Israel.

Copyright 2024 NPR