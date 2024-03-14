Manhattan prosecutor open to a 30-day delay in Trump's criminal trial

Prosecutors in Manhattan said Thursday they were open to a 30-day delay to allow a review of new records in former President Donald Trump's criminal trial in New York.

In "light of the distinctive circumstances ... the People do not oppose a brief adjournment of up to 30 days to permit sufficient time for defendant to review the" records obtained from federal prosecutors, they said in a filing.

District Attorney Alvin Bragg's legal team said in a court filing that they would not oppose the to give Trump's team up to 30 days to review 31,000 records recently provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office, with the expectation that more will come next week.

They said they are prepared to move forward with trial on March 25, but a delay would provide an abundance of caution and ensure that Trump's legal team has sufficient time to review the new materials as well.

The development comes less than two weeks after Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, was expected to be in a Manhattan courtroom for the trial that involves hush money paid to an adult film actress during an election campaign. The selection of 18 jurors is trial wasscheduled to start March 25.

Trump faces a 34-count felony indictment alleging that he falsified New York business records in order to conceal damaging information to influence the 2016 presidential election. Monday kicks off jury selection for the trial that is expected to last about six weeks — even as Trump campaigns to be president once again.

This would be the first criminal trial against a former or sitting president.

Trump's other major trials – related to his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, his handling of classified documents, and alleged election interference in Georgia are in various stages of delay, and it is unlikely that a verdict in any of them will come before the election. At the same time, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments next month on whether Trump enjoys blanket immunity for his actions as president, and what it decides could have ramifications for the presidency.

In all, Trump faces 88 federal and legal charges.

