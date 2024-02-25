© 2024 Delaware Public Media
A man set himself on fire outside Israeli Embassy in D.C.

By Juliana Kim
Published February 25, 2024 at 5:11 PM EST
Andrew Leyden
Multiple law enforcement agencies arrived at the Israeli Embassy on Sunday afternoon after a man set himself on fire infront of the building.

Updated February 25, 2024 at 6:53 PM ET

A man is in critical condition after setting himself on fire in front of the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C., on Sunday afternoon, according to multiple law enforcement agencies.

The Air Force said the man was an active duty airman.

The U.S. Secret Service said it was responding to reports of an individual experiencing a possible medical or mental health emergency. Local police arrived around 1 p.m. ET.

The fire has since been extinguished. The Israeli Embassy in D.C. said none of its staff were injured.

Vito Maggiolo, a spokesperson for D.C. Fire and EMS, said the man has been transported to the hospital, where he has "critical life threatening injuries."

As of Sunday evening, NPR was not able to independently verify the man's identity or motives.

Andrew Leyden, a freelance journalist based in D.C., told NPR he saw burn marks near the Israeli Embassy's lawn, where the embassy had placed flags to represent the hostages taken by Hamas on Oct. 7.

Lynn Sweet, the Washington bureau chief at the Chicago Sun-Times, wrote on X that there was a growing police presence outside the Israeli Embassy earlier in the afternoon, including local law enforcement searching a vehicle out of "precaution."

The Metropolitan Police Department said the vehicle possibly connected to the individual has been cleared of any hazardous material.

Juliana Kim
Juliana Kim is a weekend reporter for Digital News, where she adds context to the news of the day and brings her enterprise skills to NPR's signature journalism.