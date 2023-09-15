Why are the Jets 'cursed' and Barrymore (kind of) canceled? Find out in the news quiz

This week, we're tired. We have freak-of-nature fatigue. We're over prison-break drama. And Hot Labor Summer. Please, no more rare comets, supermoons or meteor showers. The well of astronomical awe has run dry.

So break the news cycle! Talk to a lizard. Marvel at the miracles of umami and kimchi. Meet a cool grandma. Find beauty in a sad song. Rip out a spine or two, if Mortal Kombat 1 is your happy place.

Are you refreshed and inspired? Maybe you'll finally score that 11 out of 11. Good luck!

