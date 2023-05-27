© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR Headlines

White House and GOP reach a deal in principle to stop the nation from defaulting

By Claudia Grisales
Published May 27, 2023 at 8:47 PM EDT
The Capitol is seen in Washington on May 22.
J. Scott Applewhite
/
AP
The Capitol is seen in Washington on May 22.

The White House and House Republicans have reached an agreement in principle to avoid default, according to two Republican sources familiar with the plans. House Republican leaders are planning to hold a call with members at 9:30 p.m. ET, the sources told NPR's Claudia Grisales. It's unclear whether all members or just Republicans would be on that call.

The news comes about an hour after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Biden spoke on the phone. Earlier, Biden spoke with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Headlines
Claudia Grisales
Claudia Grisales is a congressional reporter assigned to NPR's Washington Desk.
See stories by Claudia Grisales