Tiger Woods has withdrawn from the Masters over a plantar fasciitis injury

Superstar golfer Tiger Woods announced on Sunday that he was withdrawing from the Masters tournament in Augusta, Ga., over a foot injury.

"I am disappointed to have to WD this morning due to reaggravating my plantar fasciitis," Woods said in a tweet.

"Thank you to the fans and to @TheMasters who have shown me so much love and support. Good luck to the players today!" he added.

Woods, 47, completed seven holes of his third round on Saturday before play was called off due to inclement weather.

The third round resumed Sunday morning, and officials said the fourth and final round was expected to begin Sunday afternoon.

Woods "made the cut" — meaning he played well enough in the first two rounds of the tournament to move on to the second half — for the 23rd consecutive time, tying the record for the most made cuts of all time with Fred Couples and Gary Player.

But the five-time Masters champion struggled through his third round of play, sinking two consecutive double bogeys and appearing to limp in video footage of the tournament on Saturday. He told reporters at the beginning of the tournament that he was in "constant" pain.

Woods' withdrawal from the tournament comes two years after he returned to the sport in 2021 following a serious car accident earlier that year. The crash had left him with a compound fracture in one leg and other injuries.

The golf icon had to have a rod inserted into his tibia, as well as pins and screws inserted into his foot and ankle.

According to the Mayo Clinic, plantar fasciitis is a painful ailment that causes stabbing pain in a person's heel and foot.

