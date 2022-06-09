Multiple victims in a shooting at a Maryland manufacturing facility, officials say

Multiple people are injured after a shooter opened fire at a manufacturing facility in Smithsburg, Md., officials say.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the shooting took place just after 2:30 p.m. at the Columbia Machine business in Smithsburg, about 75 miles west of Baltimore.

At this time, there is no word on the exact number of people who were injured in the shooting. Officials have not indicated how serious the injuries may be.

The sheriff's office released a statement on Facebook saying the incident was "rapidly evolving" and would release more information as soon as it's available.

The suspect is no longer a threat to the community, officials say.

U.S. Rep. David Trone released a statement on Twitter following the shooting, saying his office was in contact with authorities in the area and are actively monitoring the shooting.

"If you're local, please stay away from the area as law enforcement responds," Trone tweeted.

This is a developing story.

