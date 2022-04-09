Tiger Woods tees off in the 3rd round of the Masters

Updated April 9, 2022 at 1:34 PM ET

In his electrifying return, Tiger Woods teed off in the third round of the Masters Tournament Saturday afternoon.

Woods, a five-time Masters champion, is paired with Kevin Kisner, a South Carolina native, at the competition in Augusta, Ga. Kisner is ranked 27th in the world among male golfers and is a University of Georgia graduate.

As of Saturday morning, Woods was tied in the 19th spot with Kisner and Patrick Cantlay. Scottie Scheffler, a 25-year-old graduate of the University of Texas, who is ranked as the world's top male golfer, sits in the No. 1 spot in the tournament.

After 17 months without participating in high-stakes golf, Woods says he's thankful to be competing at all.

In the second round, Woods played alongside Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa and Joaquín Niemann of Chile. Niemann finished Thursday's round at three under par, landing him among the leaderboard's top spots.

Just last year, Woods watched the tournament from a hospital bed after sustaining multiple injuries to his right left in a high-speed car crash. Earlier this week, the 46-year-old golfer told reporters he believes he has a shot at another Masters victory.

"I love competing, and I feel like if I can still compete at the highest level, I'm going to, and if I feel like I can still win, I'm going to play," Woods said. "But if I feel like I can't, then you won't see me out here. You guys know me better than that.

You can tune in to the competition on the Masters' website, CBS or ESPN.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.