© 2022 Delaware Public Media
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR Headlines

Tiger Woods indicates he will play in the Masters this week

By Jeff Dean
Published April 5, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT
Tiger Woods warms up during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on Tuesday in Augusta, Ga.
Andrew Redington
/
Getty Images
Tiger Woods warms up during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on Tuesday in Augusta, Ga.

After weeks of speculation, it seems that Tiger Woods will play in the 86th Masters Tournament this Thursday — less than 14 months after a serious single-car accident.

"As of right now I feel like I am going to play," the golf icon said at a news conference Tuesday.

Fans first noticed that Woods' name was included on the Masters players list. Then there was a tracked flight from Florida. And Monday large crowds gathered to watch the five-time champion practice at Augusta. All begging the question, would he play?

As of Tuesday, it appears the answer is "yes."

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Headlines
Jeff Dean
Jeff Dean is the 2021 Military Veterans in Journalism intern for NPR reporting for the Business Desk and Newsdesk teams.