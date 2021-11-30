© 2021
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR Headlines

CNN suspends Chris Cuomo indefinitely over his role in his brother's defense

By Vanessa Romo
Published November 30, 2021 at 7:24 PM EST
Chris Cuomo attends the Turner Upfront 2018 arrivals on the red carpet at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on May 16, 2018 in New York City.
Mike Coppola
/
Chris Cuomo attends the Turner Upfront 2018 arrivals on the red carpet at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on May 16, 2018 in New York City.

CNN says it has suspended anchor Chris Cuomo after new information surfaced detailing his efforts to help his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, out of an ongoing sexual harassment scandal.

The suspension of the host of "Cuomo Prime Time" comes a day after the release of thousands of documents, text messages from the New York Attorney General's office, showing that Cuomo consulted with various sources to help the governor manage the sexual misconduct scandal and subsequent public relations debacle that led to his resignation.

That prompted an internal investigation by the media company.

"The documents, which we were not privy to before their public release, raise serious questions," CNN said in statement.

The top-rated anchor had previously admitted on air to offering his brother advice, but on Tuesday, CNN said the new revelations, "point to a greater level of involvement in his brother's efforts than we previously knew."

It continued: "As a result, we have suspended Chris indefinitely, pending further evaluation."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Headlines
Vanessa Romo
Vanessa Romo is a reporter for NPR's News Desk. She covers breaking news on a wide range of topics, weighing in daily on everything from immigration and the treatment of migrant children, to a war-crimes trial where a witness claimed he was the actual killer, to an alleged sex cult. She has also covered the occasional cat-clinging-to-the-hood-of-a-car story.
See stories by Vanessa Romo