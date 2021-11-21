Tiger Woods shows off his golf swing in new video following February car crash

Golf icon Tiger Woods seems to be on the mend following a car crash earlier this year that left him injured.

Woods posted a short video of himself on Twitter Sunday morning that shows him practicing his swing. He wore what appears to be a compression sleeve on his right leg.

"Making progress," he captioned the post.

Woods has been largely out of commission for much of the year following a single-car crash in February. He is believed to have been driving his SUV down a curving road in Southern California when he swerved and hit a median and then a curb, causing his car to roll several times.

Woods sustained multiple injuries to his leg in the crash that required surgery. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department later concluded that Woods was driving at nearly twice the 45 mph speed limit, a factor which likely contributed to his inability to handle the curves in the road. The car hit a tree at 75 mph, authorities said.

Woods sat for his first interview following the crash in May 2021, telling Golf Digest that his recent injuries were the most difficult he'd ever faced.

"This has been an entirely different animal," he told the outlet. "I understand more of the rehab processes because of my past injuries, but this was more painful than anything I have ever experienced."

Woods suffered comminuted open fractures on his right leg, a complex injury requiring a rod being inserted into the tibia, according to a statement from Dr. Anish Mahajan of the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center that was posted to Woods' Twitter. Woods also had to get pins and screws inserted into his foot and ankle.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.