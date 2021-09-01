© 2021
Watch Workers Rescue A Cow Trapped In A Tree After Hurricane Ida

Published September 1, 2021 at 1:13 PM EDT
Workers work to free a cow

Take a look at this video. It shows employees of St. Bernard Parish in Louisiana rescuing a cow trapped on a tree during the floods that swept through the region this week.

Standing in nearly waist-deep water, the crew uses a chainsaw to cut the branches around the cow to free it.

Hurricane Ida dealt a devastating blow to Louisiana, with life-threatening floods that washed away homes.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

