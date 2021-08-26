Are You Facing Eviction Or Afraid Of Losing Your Home? Tell Us About Your Situation

With so many Americans losing their jobs during the pandemic, many people still haven't been able to catch up on missed rent payments. Meanwhile, rental assistance money from Congress isn't reaching millions of people who need it.

If you are worried about eviction and trying to apply for help to keep a roof over you or your family's heads, NPR wants to hear from you.

Are you facing eviction right now? Or is your landlord being flexible and working with you? And if you're a landlord, or a homeowner in trouble we'd like to hear from you, too.

We want to hear your experiences. Sharing your story will help reporters understand what's happening in the middle of this crisis. We may contact you to see if you'd like to do an interview for a story.

Please tell us your story by filling out the form below.

Your submission will be governed by our general Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. As the Privacy Policy says, we want you to be aware that there may be circumstances in which the exemptions provided under law for journalistic activities or freedom of expression may override privacy rights you might otherwise have.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.