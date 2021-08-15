Photos: Scenes From The Haiti Earthquake

Updated August 16, 2021 at 3:32 PM ET

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck the coast off of Haiti on Saturday morning. The strength of that earthquake compares to the one that devastated the nation in 2010 that killed more than 200,000 people and demolished much of the capital.

Matias Delacroix / AP <strong data-stringify-type="bold">Mon., Aug. 16: </strong>People walk past a collapsed building in Saint-Louis-du-Sud, Haiti.

Richard Pierrin / Getty Images <strong data-stringify-type="bold">Mon., Aug. 16: </strong>A man cleans the debris at his house in Corvalion, Les Cayes, Haiti.

Richard Pierrin / Getty Images <strong data-stringify-type="bold">Mon., Aug. 16: </strong>Men walk among the debris of a collapsed building in Corvalion, Les Cayes, Haiti.

Matias Delacroix / AP <strong data-stringify-type="bold">Mon., Aug. 16: </strong>Coffins lay in the debris of a collapsed store that sold coffins in Saint-Louis-du-Sud, Haiti.

Richard Pierrin / Getty Images <strong data-stringify-type="bold">Mon., Aug. 16: </strong>Civil protection workers and firefighters get ready to deploy humanitarian aid.

Matias Delacroix / AP <strong data-stringify-type="bold">Mon., Aug. 16: </strong>A bulldozer works at the site of the collapsed Hotel Le Manguier in Les Cayes, Haiti.

Joseph Odelyn / AP <strong data-stringify-type="bold">Mon., Aug. 16: </strong>Residents line up during food distribution at a camp for residents displaced by the earthquake.

Joseph Odelyn / AP <strong data-stringify-type="bold">Mon., Aug. 16: </strong>A person injured in the earthquake is transferred to a US Coast Guard helicopter in Les Cayes, Haiti.

Joseph Odelyn / AP <strong>Sun., Aug. 15:</strong> A firefighter searches for survivors inside a damaged building, after Saturday´s 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Les Cayes.

Joseph Odelyn / AP <strong>Sun., Aug. 15:</strong> People displaced by the earthquake collect water after sleeping in the streets in Les Cayes, Haiti.

Joseph Odelyn / AP <strong>Sun. Aug. 15:</strong> Firefighters search for survivors inside a collapsed building in Les Cayes, Haiti.

Joseph Odelyn / AP <strong>Sun., Aug. 15:</strong> People rest after spending the night at a soccer field following Saturday's earthquake in Les Cayes.

Joseph Odelyn / AP <strong>Sun., Aug. 15:</strong> A family eats breakfast in front of homes destroyed the earthquake in Les Cayes.

Joseph Odelyn / AP <strong>Sun., Aug. 15:</strong> A family wakes up inside a mosquito net tent after spending the night at a soccer field in Les Cayes, Haiti.

/ Anadolu Agency via Getty Images <strong>Sat., Aug. 14:</strong> People inspect damaged buildings.

Joseph Odelyn / AP <strong>Sat., Aug. 14:</strong> People walk past a home destroyed by the earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti.

Joseph Odelyn / AP <strong>Sat., Aug. 14</strong>: Oxiliene Morency cries out in grief after the body of her 7-year-old-daughter Esther Daniel was recovered from the rubble of their home destroyed by the earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti.

Delot Jean / AP <strong>Sat., Aug. 14:</strong> The back side of the residence of the Catholic bishop is damaged after an earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti.

Joseph Odelyn / AP <strong>Sat., Aug. 14:</strong> People search for survivors in a home destroyed by the earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti.

Joseph Odelyn / AP <strong>Sat., Aug. 14:</strong> People gather outside the Petit Pas Hotel, destroyed by the earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti.