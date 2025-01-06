Roads throughout the state are passable, but drifting snow could cause issues in some parts

As DelDOT clears the roads, much of its focus is on areas south of Dover Air Force Base.

The first major snowstorm this winter hit the southern part of the state hardest.

DelDOT’s C.R. McLeod says south of Dover Air Force Base there are still a lot of snow covered roads with conditions in Sussex County the worst.

"Sussex roads are going to be the most challenging. While they're passable in most places, they're not clear, and that's something that we're going to be continuing to have to address especially in the overnight hours into tomorrow,” said McLeod. “And more than likely we'll be bringing crews down from the north to help in that effort."

McLeod says it's a different story in New Castle County, where primary and secondary roads are in good condition with the expectation of everything being back to normal for Tuesday.

He adds in Kent County roads in the northern half are in fairly decent shape

While DelDOT plows and salt trucks work to clear the roads, strengthening winds slow progress by blowing snow from open fields back on the roads.

The windy conditions and cold temperatures can also freeze wet spots on the roads causing icy conditions.

DelDOT’s C.R. McLeod says that makes salting roads less effective.

"It's going to be cold and the salt we'll still be putting it out, but it is going to again not be quite as effective as it is when the temperature is closer to freezing," said McLeod.

If you do have to drive, you’re reminded to be cautious because of possible icy spots from either drifting snow or wet spots that freeze.