Delaware's unemployment rate was down slightly last month

Delaware’s unemployment rate was down again in November.

The rate – which is seasonally adjusted – was 3.9% last month down from 4% in October. It was also lower than the November 2023 rate of 4.1%. The national rate last month was 4.2%.

Area unemployment numbers were all down in November, and - like the statewide trend - are lower than November 2023 as well. They are not seasonally adjusted.

Last month saw 19,500 unemployed Delawareans down from 20,200 in October and the 20,900 in November 2023.

Meanwhile, nonfarm employment rose to 489,100 in November compared to 487,100 in October, and in the last year the state has seen a net gain of 3,700 - a 0.8% increase.

The state still lags behind the national increase of 1.4% in the same period.

From October to November, the Private Education and Health industry gained the most jobs, and it also saw the biggest yearly gain.

Government was a close second.