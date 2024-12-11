Avelo Airlines extends service out of Wilmington Airport

Avelo Airlines continues its commitment to service at Wilmington Airport.

The airline recently announced it would extend its service out of Wilmington Airport until Labor Day weekend next year.

On top of that, it is also returning nonstop service to Nashville starting on May 1, 2025 with twice weekly flights on Thursdays and Sundays.

This brings the total to 14 nonstop destinations from Wilmington with eight going to Florida.

Destinations that were extended include Atlanta, Georgia, Charlotte/Concord, North Carolina, Wilmington, NC, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, San Juan, Puerto Rico, and five Florida cities.

The Florida destinations are Fort Lauderdale, Tampa, Fort Myers, Orlando, and Orlando/Lakeland.

"We got a jump start before the holiday so that we can extend our schedule only through Labor Day, so as everybody's getting together with their friends and family and talking about vacation are especially up in the Philadelphia/Delaware area wanting to escape some of the cold weather and go to some warm places, just wanting to be able to have those offered and available for sale," said Courtney Goff, Avelo Airlines communications manager.

There are three Florida destinations that can be booked through the end of April, West Palm Beach, Sarasota, and Daytona Beach.

Goff says the response from customers flying out of Wilmington has been great.

"When you go to Wilmington, parking is very inexpensive. You could literally be from your car into the terminal in about a minute or two,” said Goff. “Our customers really enjoy our crew members as our crew members live and work in the community."

Goff notes it’s those reasons many choose Wilmington Airport over flying from Philadelphia or Baltimore - on top of the convenience and the price of flights.

Most destinations from Wilmington fly out two days a week.