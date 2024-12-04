DSU will have a new athletic director and head football coach in 2025

There will be changes in the Delaware State University athletics department.

Athletic Director Alecia Shields-Gadson is stepping down at the start of the New Year to pursue new opportunities.

She’s been in charge of DSU athletics since August 2021, prior to that she was Deputy AD, and she was hired in 2016 as senior associate director of athletics for compliance and senior women’s administrator.

Shields-Gadson is also currently on the NCAA Division One Council, and she chairs the MEAC Championship Administrative Committee.

She will be replaced by Senior Associate Vice President for Athletics and Wellness Recreation Charles “Tony” Tucker, who is a Delaware native.

He will take over when Shields-Gadson steps down next month while also continuing with his current responsibilities.

The University also announced the firing of football head coach Lee Hull. In two seasons at DSU, he compiled a 2-21 record including 0-10 in the MEAC.

A nationwide search for his replacement is already underway.