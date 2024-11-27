The Delaware Office of Highway Safety starts its yearly Safe Family Holiday initiative

The Delaware Office of Highway Safety kicks off its winter holiday road safety campaign by launching a Sober Rides initiative.

The Sober Rides initiative debuts the night before Thanksgiving and returns for New Year’s Eve.

It incentivizes Delawareans not to get behind the wheel if they’ve been drinking with rideshare vouchers of up to $20 from both Lyft and Uber.

Delaware Office of Highway Safety community relations officer Meghan Niddrie says where you can find links to the $20 vouchers.

"Coasters, business cards, table tents at your local bars and restaurants. Everything would have a QR Code on it, or you could also research OHS Sober Rides. I believe it's mysoberrides.com, and it's all funded through sponsorships," said Niddrie.

This is part of the Safe Family Holiday campaign which also leverages local law enforcement, first responders and community partners to encourage safe driving and walking on the roadways.

The focus is on driving under the influence, occupant protection and distracted driving, pedestrian safety, and speeding.

"It's always important to make a plan, if your celebrations include consuming alcohol or other substances,” said Niddrie. “If you feel different, you drive different so in the situation where you may not have made a plan to have a server driver we're hoping that this can give people an extra option to get home safely."

Street teams will attend two events in each county engaging people with safe driving trivia and other activities promoting safe driving and pedestrian tips.