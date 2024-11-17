Delaware’s unemployment rate takes its first dip since spring

The unemployment rate in Delaware dropped last month.

The seasonally adjusted rate in October was 4% down from 4.2% in September, and it was lower than the 4.1% in October 2023.

Last month’s rate was also lower than the national rate of 4.1%.

Area unemployment rates – which are not seasonally adjusted – were also mostly lower with the exception of Sussex County which was up a tick, but they were all lower than October 2023.

There were 20,200 total unemployed Delawareans in October compared to 21,000 in September and 20,900 in October 2023.

As for jobs numbers, the seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment was 488,000 last month which was down from 489,400 in September.

The biggest hits were in Professional Business Services which was down 1,100 last month, Financial Activities which was down 600 and Leisure and Hospitality which was lower by 200.

Since October 2023 there’s been a net gain of 2,600 total nonfarm jobs in Delaware, a rise of .5%. In that same period, the national gain has been 1.3%.

The biggest gains in the state over the last year are in Government and Private Education and Health with the biggest losses in Leisure and Hospitality and Trade, Transportation and Utility.