Sunday night rain in Delaware was needed, but it was not enough of an impact on drought watch

Delaware finally received some measurable rain Sunday night, but remains well below normal precipitation levels for this time of year.

Delaware picked up anywhere from a quarter to three-quarters of an inch of rain Sunday night into Monday morning with most areas receiving about a half-inch.

That’s noteworthy considering the lack of rain recently, but the National Weather Service says it’s nowhere near enough for the state to catch up to normal totals during a drought watch.

We’ve seen around 6/10 of an inch of rain which is about 8 and a half to 9 and a quarter inches below normal in the period between September 1 and November 10.

National Weather Service meteorologist Amanda Lee says more of the same is expected through the end of the year.

"This pace is likely to continue through the end of the year. Hopefully, we can make up some ground, but yeah, we certainly don't want to do it all at once. Or even in only a couple of events, we would want to spread this, spread it out over several smaller decent rainfalls, to try and make as much of it up as we can," said Lee.

Lee says according to the two trackers in the northern and southern part of the state, rain totals are especially lagging in Sussex County.

"Since the beginning of the year, a little bit less so for Wilmington, only about two inches below normal on the year in Wilmington, but down in Georgetown we're still over seven and a half inches which is underneath what our normal precipitation amounts are," said Lee.

Over the next seven days there is only one period with any chance of rain forecasted, but amounts would be similar or less than what the state received Sunday night.