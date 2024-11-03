AAA warns of driving dangers this time of the year

Now that Daylight Saving Time has ended, there are increased risks on the roads from limited visibility and drowsy driving.

This week is Drowsy Driving Prevention Week, and AAA reminds drivers to be aware of increased drowsiness due to disturbed sleep patterns and reduced visibility due to daylight changes.

The AAA Foundation of Traffic Safety’s research shows that an estimated 17.6% of all fatal crashes from 2017-2021 involved a drowsy driver, in that period almost 30,000 people were killed in crashes that involved a drowsy driver.

The Foundation also says drivers who have slept for less than 5 hours have a crash risk comparable to someone driving drunk, and if you miss an hour or two of sleep you nearly double the risk of a crash.

To avoid drowsy driving, get plenty of sleep – at least 7 hours at night – travel at times of the day you’re normally awake, avoid heavy foods, and avoid medications that cause drowsiness.

If you’re taking longer trips, schedule a break every two hours or every 100 miles, travel with an alert passenger and take turns driving, and pull into a rest stop to take a quick nap of at least 20 minutes, but no more than 30 minutes.

If you’re driving at night, reduce speed and increase following distances, make sure your lights work properly, keep lights and car windows clean, and keep headlights on low beams.

Drowsy driving symptoms can include having trouble keeping your eyes open, and also drifting in and out of lanes or not remembering the last few miles driving.

Pedestrians and bicyclists should cross at intersections or corners, avoid walking in traffic where there are no sidewalks or crosswalks, wear bright or reflective clothing, and don’t listen to music or use one earbud.