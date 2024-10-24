Delaware State Police Superintendent Melissa Zebley is retiring

Colonel Melissa Zebley – the first woman to lead Delaware State Police – is stepping down.

Zebley is retiring after more than 32 years with Delaware State Police including her tenure as Superintendent since July 2020.

Zebley is the first woman to hold that position and the 26th overall.

During her time as Superintendent, she co-led the State Police Leadership Development Program - a leadership initiative that benefited over 600 participants.

The first Highway Safety Unit was also established under her watch - working to enhance safety on the roads through strategic enforcement and public education.

Other accomplishments as Superintendent include modernizing the agency’s public image by expanding social media platforms to be more engaging and strengthening the connection with the communities served by State Police.

Zebley also played a part in creating the agency’s first ever Wellness Unit which includes a confidential peer support team, and she introduced a wellness app to support the mental health and overall well-being of DSP employees, their families and retirees.

“Throughout her more than 32-year career with the Delaware State Police, Col. Zebley has made a profound impact on our state. She’s a trailblazer who worked to not only protect our residents, but also her fellow officers—always striving to make the Delaware State Police stronger while supporting officer well-being,”said Gov. John Carney in a statement. “I want to thank her for taking on the challenge four years ago of leading our largest police agency and serving this state with distinction. I wish her all the best in retirement.”

She joined the Delaware State Police in July 1992 and started her career as a trooper at Troop 6.

She also previously served as a drill instructor at the DSP Training Academy, shift commander at Troop 1, a member of the Critical Incident Stress Management Team, and Public Information Officer as she moved up in rank.

She also was appointed New Castle County Operations Major in 2012 before overseeing Internal Affairs, Information Technology and the Office of Strategic Development in 2019.

“Colonel Zebley has excelled at every rank and exemplifies what it means to be a Delaware State Trooper. Her countless impactful contributions and accomplishments are sure to leave an indelible mark on the enduring history of the Delaware State Police. She leaves a legacy illustrated by her commitment to leadership, her strength of character, and her empathy and compassion for others. It has been a privilege to serve with Colonel Zebley throughout her career, and I wish her and her family all the best as she enters the next chapter of her life,” said Nathaniel McQueen Jr., Secretary of Safety and Homeland Security.

Col. Zebley’s final day is November 1.

