Road fatalities this October have already exceeded all of October 2023

This month has already seen more road fatalities than all of last October, and that has DelDOT reminding everyone to put safety first.

Through the halfway point of the month there have already been 10 fatalities on Delaware roads which is more than the seven that occurred throughout the whole month of October last year.

And that’s a change to the trend this year. Delaware has seen 109 road fatalities to date in 2024 - down from 113 at the same point last year.

DelDOT’s C.R. McLeod says unfortunately we’re heading into the time of year where there are more fatal crashes.

"We've averaged nearly 40 fatal crashes over the last three months of the calendar year since 2021, and that's just a very high number and we just are wanting everyone to just please, please drive safely. Please walk safely. Riding bikes, we want everyone to just have safety at the forefront when they're heading out," said McLeod.

DelDOT wants people to especially pay attention to pedestrians and motorcyclists as it gets darker earlier. Pedestrian and motorcyclist fatalities are both drastically up this year according to DelDOT.

McLeod says employees have avoided fatalities but not crashes this year.

"54 incidents where someone has struck a DelDOT vehicle and/or an employee, and our record is 57,” said McLeod. “In 2021 there were actually 57 incidents."

He adds 11 employees have been injured, some fairly significant. Since DelDOT vehicles have flashing lights and reflective materials it leads to the reasons for crashes being speeding and inattentive driving.

In 2023, there were 137 road fatalities, and in 2022 there were 164. If the last three-month trend continues this year, road fatalities in Delaware will be higher than last year.