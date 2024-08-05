Kirkwood Soccer Complex in New Castle to get upgrades thanks to County partnership with BPG Sports

A joint partnership between New Castle County and BPG Sports will include improvements to the Kirkwood Soccer Complex in New Castle.

The 25-year agreement between the Buccini Pollin Group and the county includes a $15.9 million investment in capital improvements by BPG.

That includes converting Kirkwood’s field surface to artificial turf, and $3.9 million to replace and resurface the fields during the agreement.

BPG Sports also will supply $50,000 per year in scholarships to youth participating in their programming at the complex.

New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer there are more benefits for the county.

"It doesn't cost the taxpayers any money,” said Meyer. “It's an investment in our future that is likely to provide significant financial return, and also create opportunities for kids who usually don't have an opportunity to play soccer in the highest quality soccer complexes to do just that."

Meyer says this agreement benefits the county in multiple ways.

"They're paying rent to the County for the fields and they're also giving us a revenue share. So, if the soccer fields are as successful as we believe they will be, it's going to provide a financial return. It's going to provide money to the parks that I'm hoping my successor will take and reinvest into our park system," said Meyer.

While hoping to see a sport tourism boost similar to what DE Turf provides in Kent County, Meyer notes the Kirkwood Soccer Complex isn’t in competition with DE Turf.

He adds they’ve learned from DE Turf, and seek to recreate economic engines for the county and state the way that facility has since being built.

Meyer adds the hope is there will also be tourism benefits.

"For retailers in the region, for hoteliers, for restaurants to have tournaments coming to this area - large tournaments coming to this area - will have tremendous financial impact that ultimately benefits all of us," said Meyer

Kirkwood Soccer will continue its recreational youth program at the complex, and it will still be home for County adult leagues.