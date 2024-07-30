Fines are now being issued for speeding in I-95/Route 896 construction zone

The probation period for drivers speeding in the I-95/Route 896 construction zone is now over.

For 21 days ending Monday night, drivers speeding through the I-95/896 work zone received a warning if caught on camera by the Electronic Speed Safety Program.

And there were plenty of warnings mailed out according to DelDOT’s Director of Community Relations C.R. McLeod.

"We were averaging about 18,000 per day which is an astounding number, and now granted there's a lot of traffic that travels through that area on a daily basis but that number is just way too high,” said McLeod. “We're hoping that with the signage that's out there that it's now no longer a warning period that folks will heed the messaging to slow down."

Now registered vehicle owners will receive fines for going over the speed limit.

The first offense is a base violation of $20 and an additional amount is added each mile per hour over the posted 55 mph speed limit within the work zone, along with other fees in state code.

Second and subsequent offenses are higher. Violations are only civil penalties so no points will be assessed to driver’s licenses.

McLeod says there’s already some good news about driving habits in that construction zone during the warning period.

"We're already seeing about a five mile per hour overall decrease in speeds, average speeds through the corridor which is a very good sign. We are seeing people slow down," said McLeod.

The goal of the program is safety while construction is ongoing.