Animal rescues and shelters call for additional help as kitten season booms

Kitten season is in full swing and Delaware’s animal shelters are in desperate need of supplies.

A sprinkling of kittens in early spring escalates to full blown storms by summertime as outdoor and stray cats become more active.

Shelters across the state are increasing calls for help from the community – whether it be donations, fostering, or adopting.

“We need extra supplies for the kittens that come in to our shelters," says Brandywine Valley SPCA Communications Director Sara Smith. "The little bottles, baby feeding and the formula that they need and the food that they need and the warming mats. There are so many things that come along with fostering and making sure these little kittens have their best chance at a forever life.”

Smith says to address the growing populations, they emphasize spaying and neutering.

“Trap, neuter, release, and vaccinate these cats," Smith says. "Let them be their community cats that then will not continue to have litters that are unwanted.”

The state contracts with the BVSPCA for intake. Office of Animal Welfare Executive Director Chris Motoyoshi says they receive multiple calls a day about stray litters of kittens, but if the litters are healthy and the mom is nearby, Motoyoshi says they will prioritize emergency situations.

“They can contact us if it is really a life threatening situation, that is typically when we will get involved," Motoyoshi says. "But otherwise we refer them to the experts which are the shelters and the rescues for assistance. One way that we do help with all of this is through our spay-neuter program.”

BVSPCA, Humane Animal Partners, and Faithful Friends all offer low-cost spay and neuter services. Low-income pet owners may qualify for an additional reduced rate through the state of Delaware.