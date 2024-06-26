"Delabear" killed on Route 1, DNREC to examine bear for more information on origins

A black bear spotted throughout Newark and nearby areas the last few days was struck by a vehicle and killed Tuesday night.

Delaware State Police say the incident occurred around 11 p.m. on Route 1 near School Bell Road in New Castle. Police and DelDOT responded and removed the bear from the roadway.

The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control says their wildlife biologists will examine the bear to try and determine where it originated, its age, sex and other information that might be helpful in tracking other transient black bears that venture into Delaware from surrounding states with resident black bear populations.

DNREC says they were actively coordinating reports of black bear sightings across Newark, but officials say the bear was assessed as a low-level threat at the time, and therefore did not warrant any intervention to tranquilize and relocate, or euthanize it.