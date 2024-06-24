Black bear sighted in Newark, police say it has not been located by officials

A black bear was sighted in Newark over the weekend and has yet to be located.

The Newark Police Department reported multiple sightings of a bear near Julie Lane in west Newark Saturday evening.

One Julie Lane resident, Rachael DeFilippis, posted a video on Facebook from her Ring security camera of the bear exploring her backyard and patio.

New Castle County Police confirmed a possible sighting in the Scottfield neighborhood on Monday morning but says the bear has not yet been located.

DNREC says it is not unusual for a bear to find its way into Delaware – most recently, bear sightings were reported in 2019 and 2016.

Do not approach, attempt to touch, feed, or shoot at the bear. DNREC says most bears fear people and will retreat when they see you, but they advise backing away slowly – do not run.

If you see the bear, contact DNREC’s Division of Fish and Wildlife Natural Resources Police at 800-523-3336.

DNREC also advises keeping pets indoors and to eliminate any potential food sources including compost bins, bird feeders, and trash bins or outdoor cookware with food residue.