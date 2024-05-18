© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Delaware's unemployment rate stayed the same last month

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published May 18, 2024 at 2:20 PM EDT

Delaware’s unemployment rate in April remained unchanged.

Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry has more.

April’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in Delaware was 3.9%, the same as in March. That national number was also 3.9% last month.

Both numbers are up from April 2023 when the Delaware rate was 3.8% and the US unemployment rate was 3.4%.

Meanwhile, area unemployment rates were all down in April from March with the biggest drop in Newark at 3.2% from 4.4%, but all were higher than a year ago. These rates are not seasonally adjusted.

Nonfarm jobs numbers were up in April to 490,400 from 488,300 in March. Since April 2023, Delaware has seen a net increase of 7,200 --or 1.5% growth.

During that same period, the national growth rate increase was 1.8%.

Over the last year, Government jobs and Private Education and Health have helped Delaware's job growth..

Last month Professional and Business services and Leisure and Hospitality drove Delaware’s employment numbers.
