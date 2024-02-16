DelDOT uses a new experimental blue brine to help treat the road

While DelDOT is pre-treating roads ahead of tonight's snowstorm, they are trying something new.

DelDOT added a blue-tinted solution to the brine to help from double treating roads.

"The product is something that's used by car washes. It's used in windshield washer fluid for example you know has a bluish tint. It's the same type of product so it's water soluble. It doesn't have any staining properties so it will just wash away after the storms," said C.R. McLeod, DelDOT Director of Community Relations.

McLeod says this experimental treatment is to help their workers from not double treating roads prior to the storm.

"This is just a pilot for us. This has been used in other places, especially in northern states, to really help manage our resources as efficiently as we can and really prevent over-salting. So adding this bluish tint to that brine will help us ensure that we know what roads have been brined just a little more visible than other salt is."

McLeod adds you’ll probably really be able to see the Liquitint Winter after snow is on the roads as it will turn some snow blue. He notes they’ve already used the blue brine in Sussex County this winter.

McLeod adds DelDOT will have a full complement of plows on the roads on Saturday to deal with the overnight snow.