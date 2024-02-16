© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

DelDOT uses a new experimental blue brine to help treat the road

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published February 16, 2024 at 5:14 PM EST
Tom Byrne
/
Delaware Public Media

While DelDOT is pre-treating roads ahead of tonight's snowstorm, they are trying something new.

DelDOT added a blue-tinted solution to the brine to help from double treating roads.

"The product is something that's used by car washes. It's used in windshield washer fluid for example you know has a bluish tint. It's the same type of product so it's water soluble. It doesn't have any staining properties so it will just wash away after the storms," said C.R. McLeod, DelDOT Director of Community Relations.

McLeod says this experimental treatment is to help their workers from not double treating roads prior to the storm.

"This is just a pilot for us. This has been used in other places, especially in northern states, to really help manage our resources as efficiently as we can and really prevent over-salting. So adding this bluish tint to that brine will help us ensure that we know what roads have been brined just a little more visible than other salt is."

McLeod adds you’ll probably really be able to see the Liquitint Winter after snow is on the roads as it will turn some snow blue. He notes they’ve already used the blue brine in Sussex County this winter.

McLeod adds DelDOT will have a full complement of plows on the roads on Saturday to deal with the overnight snow.
Tags
News DelDOTroadssnow prepSnow
Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
See stories by Joe Irizarry